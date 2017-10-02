Watch Donald Trump's Address On Horrific Las Vegas Shooting: This Is 'An Act Of Pure Evil'

Donald Trump has spoken on the devastating shooting in Las Vegas that has claimed the lives of 50 people.

POTUS spoke from the White House on Monday following the mass shooting at a Vegas music festival on Sunday evening, calling the tragedy "an act of pure evil."

The president didn't offer many details about the harrowing incident that left 50 dead and 400 wounded during Jason Aldean's set, but he did confirm the FBI would be providing updates in cooperation with Vegas police, whom he thanked for their quick response.

Trump made a point not to call the shooting an "act of terror," despite reports that ISIS had already claimed responsibility for the shooting. Though he still made sure to include a refreshing message of hope in his address, declaring "that our unity cannot be shattered by evil."

Trump's speech was also peppered with scripture. In between giving thoughts and prayers, Trump proclaimed that "god lives in the hearts of those who grieve."

Announcing he and Melania Trump would be flying to Vegas on Wednesday to meet with survivors and victims' families, Trump pledged the White House's support to those affected by the shooting. He also directed that our flag be flown at half mast.

Watch clips of POTUS's somber speech (below).

"We are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief…It was an act of pure evil." - President Trump on Las Vegas shooting pic.twitter.com/NHt6E0vGrf

— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 2, 2017

"To the families of the victims: We are praying for you… we ask God to help see you through this very dark period." - President Trump pic.twitter.com/WANNqIZF8W

— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 2, 2017

Watch the speech in full (below):

[Image via White House/YouTube.]

