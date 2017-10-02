Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome Their Baby Boy — Find Out The Little One's Moniker HERE!

Little Speidi is here!

As we reported, in April, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt broke the news to US Weekly that they were expecting their first child! The next month, The Hills stars revealed they were going to have a baby boy!

Related: Spencer Claims Lauren Conrad Could've Been Bigger Than Kim K.

Well, the time has finally arrived!

On Sunday (October 1), the controversial reality TV twosome officially became parents! It's said Mr. and Mrs. Pratt welcomed their baby boy, named Gunner Stone, at 3:06 p.m. The little Pratt was born weighing in at six pounds, 12 ounces. Awwww!

The pair's rep confirmed to the press:

"Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon."

As for Speidi, they both shared their own statements with the media. The new mom is clearly smitten with her baby boy as she noted:

"We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy. It was the hardest and most rewarding experience."

Spencer also made sure to gush about their baby boy as he added:

"Officially the most lit day of my life."

LOLz!

Now that mini-Pratt is here, his father has BIG plans for him. In May, he told AskMen.com his bundle of joy is going to "be the next Chris Pratt."

No pressure, buddy!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: awwwww, baby blabber, celeb kidz, chris pratt, cute kidz, cute!, cuteness!, gunner stone pratt, heidi montag, it's a boy!, lauren conrad, pregnancy talk, pregnant, reality tv, spencer pratt, us weekl