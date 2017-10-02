As Heidi & Spencer Pratt Enter Parenthood, Let's Take A Look At Where The Rest Of The Hills Cast Is Now!

Holy smokes, Speidi are parents!

As we reported, Heidi Montag has given birth to her first child with Spencer Pratt on October 1 — a baby boy named Gunner Stone!

In honor of this exciting news, let's see what all the other kids from The Hills are up to now (below)!

CLICK HERE to view The Hills Cast: Where Are They Now — Still Clubbing At Les Deux?

