The Vegas Mass Shooting Victims Need Your Help — & Here's How You Can Chip In

Many people are feeling helpless following the horrific mass shooting which took place in Las Vegas on Sunday evening.

And, honestly, we don't blame them as 58 people died and 500+ others were injured after gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire onto the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. It's now considered the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

However, there is a way for people to help the city of Las Vegas during this tense time. For starters, those located in Nevada can donate blood.

During a media briefing with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, the legal expert made sure to ask for blood donations:

"If you have the ability to donate blood to help the cause, please do so."

Media briefing with LVMPD Sheriff Lombardo on the shooting incident last night. https://t.co/3eUm4Ze30J

— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Mayor Carolyn Goodman made a similar call to action as she noted in her own press conference:

"If our people want to do something and they are healthy, then please donate blood. We will have plenty of banks available, always call a hospital where to go."

Thankfully, many have already answered the call as residents by the hundreds have started lining up at local blood banks. A-listers like Jennifer Lopez even began sharing information about where locals could donate blood (below).

Of course, many who wish to help aren't located in the state of Nevada, so if you're finding yourself in that position, you can donate to the GoFundMe page set up by Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak. In regards to how the funds will be spent, the web page explained:

"I'm Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas. We are raising funds to assist the victims of the tragic Las Vegas shooting. I spent last night with Sheriff Lombardo at Clark County's only level-one trauma center… Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting​."

At the time of writing this post, the page had already raised $845+K. They hope to raise a total of $1 million.

As always, our thoughts are with those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.

