Hugh Hefner Laid To Rest Next To Marilyn Monroe During Private Ceremony

Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest during a private ceremony in El Lay on Saturday.

As we previously reported, the Playboy founder was slated to be buried next to Marilyn Monroe over the weekend following his passing on Wednesday (September 27).

Related: Marilyn Manson Hospitalized After Scary On-Stage Injury

Hefner, who is placed in a crypt to the left of Monroe's, purchased the spot at the Corridor of Memories Mausoleum in 1992 for $75,000. It only seems right that Hugh is buried next to Marilyn as the late Hollywood icon appeared on the first cover of Playboy back in December 1953.

Both legends may be gone, but they won't EVER be forgotten. R.I.P.

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: hugh hefner, marilyn monroe, playboy, r.i.p.