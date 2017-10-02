Home Videos Photos Shop
Hugh Hefner Laid To Rest Next To Marilyn Monroe During Private Ceremony

Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest during a private ceremony in El Lay on Saturday.

As we previously reported, the Playboy founder was slated to be buried next to Marilyn Monroe over the weekend following his passing on Wednesday (September 27).

Hefner, who is placed in a crypt to the left of Monroe's, purchased the spot at the Corridor of Memories Mausoleum in 1992 for $75,000. It only seems right that Hugh is buried next to Marilyn as the late Hollywood icon appeared on the first cover of Playboy back in December 1953.

Both legends may be gone, but they won't EVER be forgotten. R.I.P.

