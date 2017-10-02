Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Breaks Her Silence Following His Passing

Hugh Hefner was surrounded by his loved ones as he was laid to rest next to Marilyn Monroe over the weekend.

And for the first time since his passing last week, his widow Crystal Hefner has decided to speak out to mourn the late Playboy icon.

Sharing her heartbreak over the 91-year-old's death, the 31-year-old told People:

"I haven't been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences. I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief. We laid him to rest Saturday. He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity."

Crystal continued:

"He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world. I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful. He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness. I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him. He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every single day. He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else. There never has and never will be another Hugh M. Hefner."

For those who may not remember, she and Hugh married on New Year's Eve 2012 after getting engaged two years prior.

We can't imagine what she's going through right now, but the model finished off her statement, adding:

"I join the world in mourning. I thank you for all of your condolences. To the people leaving sentiments at the front gate, we see you and grieve with you."

We're so sorry for her loss.

He is so missed.

