This was the last thing anyone expected.
As we've been reporting, more than 50 people were killed and more than 400 were injured last night in a mass shooting during Jason Aldean's set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip.
The shooter was identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who is suspected to have killed himself just as police stormed his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. At least 10 rifles were found in his possession.
Just before the final show of the three-day festival, the Dirt Road Anthem singer sat down for a Facebook Live video and chatted about how excited he was for the fun night ahead.
The 40-year-old said:
"The reason you come to Vegas is to have a good time, throw down and party a little bit, so that's why we're here. We're looking forward to it being a good night for sure."
As a performer, he explained how he tries to make every show special for his fans:
"We try to go out every night, and we try to give everybody what they paid for. And they may only catch one show a year and it may be this one. So you want to make sure that every show you try to go out and turn it up a notch and just give it everything you got. So we try to do it every night like that."
Adding:
"The initial response you get from the crowd when you hit the stage, to me that's what sort of lights the fire for the night. So when you come on you hear the initial reaction from the crowd, to me that sets the tone for the show. I think that's everything. That's what it's all about."
Just so sad.
Watch his full interview (below):
