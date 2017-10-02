Jimmy Kimmel Increases Security At Show Tapings Due To Protests & 'Concerning' Emails

Jimmy Kimmel isn't taking any chances.

The late night host has reportedly beefed up the security at his tapings in response to growing problems with protesters at his show.

In the past few weeks, Kimmel has reignited his crusade against Donald Trump and the GOP's recent health care proposals, shining a huge spotlight on all that was wrong with the half-baked Graham-Cassidy bill.

While this late night campaign helped in killing the bill on the house floor, it also has apparently riled up the opposition. The Blast reports that not only have protestors been congregating outside the show, but production has received several "concerning" emails and letters.

Sources say Jimmy Kimmel Live has responded by adding security personnel, consisting of highly trained off-duty police officers, at both front and back entrances of the studio.

Stay safe, Jimbo.

