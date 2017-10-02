Home Videos Photos Shop
Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Finally Names Her Third Son!

Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Finally Names Her Third Son!

10/02/2017 9:30 AM ET | Filed under: MTVBaby BlabberTeen MomInstagram

Kailyn Lowry

About time!

After welcoming her third son (the first with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez) back in August, MTV personality Kailyn Lowry has finally named the little angel!

Related: Kailyn Gets Order Of Protection Against Javi Marroquin

Announcing to Instagram on Sunday, the Teen Mom 2 star told the world the parents decided on Lux Russell for the moniker!

She shared:

Hello, Lux!

[Image via Instagram.]

