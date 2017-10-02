Katy Perry Addresses Vegas Massacre In First Concert Since Tragedy

Las Vegas officials held another press conference Monday afternoon in which they revealed the latest details on the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The death toll is now at 59 dead, not including the shooter, but authorities want to press the fact that number could go up.

There were also 527 injured, both from non-fatal gunshot wounds and from the escape itself as roughly 22,000 attendees of the Route 91 Harvest Festival tried to scramble away from the area.

As country star Jason Aldean was playing, a 64-year-old Caucasian man named Stephen Paddock smashed out two windows of his suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, which overlooked the concert grounds and opened fire.

Over the course of about 15 minutes, Paddock spent thousands of rounds with automatic rifles until

