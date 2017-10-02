Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Vegas Kim K. Hugh Hefner Trump PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, Real Housewives, Reality TV, Kenya Moore >> Kenya Moore Disinvited From RHOA Cast Trip — And It Has Everything To Do With Her Husband!

Kenya Moore Disinvited From RHOA Cast Trip — And It Has Everything To Do With Her Husband!

10/02/2017 11:15 AM ET | Filed under: Love LineReal HousewivesReality TVKenya Moore

Kenya Moore is standing by her man.

Is Kenya Moore already being phased out of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast??

According to TMZ, the starlet was invited to the show's trip to Barcelona, Spain, but was then disinvited right before because her husband Marc Daly wouldn't agree to film for the show.

As we previously reported, producers have been trying to get Kenya's significant other on RHOA, threatening to slowly cut her from the show.

Related: Former ANTM Winner Joining RHOA!

This time, they claim the 46-year-old was just coming up with excuses just for Marc not to film.

From the sound of it, the Bravo personality is standing by her man, but will she continue to do so now that she's seeing its consequences??

Kenya is already missing out on paychecks just by not being on the Spain trip!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
The Real Housewives' Wildest & Most Embarrassing Sex Tales!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Watch Donald Trump's Address On Horrific Las Vegas Shooting: This Is 'An Act Of Pure Evil'
Next story »
Khloé Kardashian's Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson Is House Hunting In LA!
See All Comments