Kenya Moore Disinvited From RHOA Cast Trip — And It Has Everything To Do With Her Husband!

Is Kenya Moore already being phased out of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast??

According to TMZ, the starlet was invited to the show's trip to Barcelona, Spain, but was then disinvited right before because her husband Marc Daly wouldn't agree to film for the show.

As we previously reported, producers have been trying to get Kenya's significant other on RHOA, threatening to slowly cut her from the show.

This time, they claim the 46-year-old was just coming up with excuses just for Marc not to film.

From the sound of it, the Bravo personality is standing by her man, but will she continue to do so now that she's seeing its consequences??

Kenya is already missing out on paychecks just by not being on the Spain trip!

