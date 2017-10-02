Kevin Hart & Wife Announce Their Son's Name At Lavish Baby Shower During Family-Filled Weekend!

Despite revelations about Kevin Hart's cheating scandal coming out, it truly seems like his family is sticking by his side!

Just this weekend, he and his wife Eniko were joined by the comedian's two kids, Heaven and Haven, at the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles, before they all came together to celebrate the baby shower on Sunday!

The couple shared shots from their museum outing to Instagram on Saturday, with Kevin captioning one (above):

"#Harts#TheseAreTheOnlyOpinionsThatMatter#WeChooseToLiveLoveAndLaugh#TheOnlyOnesThatMatter #HappySaturday#DopePic"

It's clearly a message to their haters!

The very next day, the 38-year-old and his preggers wife were showered with love at their Lion King-themed baby shower at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu ahead of the arrival of their boy.

It's said they spent over $117k on the festivities, which featured a custom Snapchat filter revealing the little one's name is going to be Kenzo!

Take a look (below):

An E! News source revealed despite everything, Eniko is giving their love another shot:

"She is still very much in love with Kevin and isn't ready to throw it all away."

Meanwhile, Kevin is said to feel remorseful:

"He wishes he could take what happen all away. He doesn't want to lose the woman he adores. He's doing whatever he can to gain her trust back."

Maybe the lavish baby shower was just one way he was doing that!

See more pics in the gallery (above)!

