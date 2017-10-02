Kendall Jenner Tears Up Over Her Pepsi Controversy & Both Khloé & Kourtney Kardashian Talk Babies In KUWTK Season Premiere!

Sunday saw the return of the KarJenner clan with the season 14 premiere of KUWTK!

And amid all the current pregnancy news, the episode definitely delivered on that front.

With a lot of the focus on Khloé Kardashian's relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Malika Haqq travel with her to Cleveland to get a sense of her life there with her boo.

Obviously the show had to tease the viewers a little with her rumored pregnancy, showing Koko having a conversation with her friends and family about when she'd start a family with Tristan!

Even Kourt was talking about having another baby! The momma-of-three didn't rule out that she and Scott Disick could come together for one more:

"I feel like I would if the situation was right. But that doesn't mean tomorrow."

Oh how things have changed.

There was also Kendall Jenner opening up about her Pepsi controversy, which was nearly six months ago!

Getting emotional, the supermodel explained:

"It's a huge company. The people I was following… Michael Jackson's done it. Britney Spears has done it. Beyoncé has done it. Pink… I trusted everyone. I trusted the teams. But after I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong… If I knew this was gonna be the outcome I would have never done something like this. It was so like, I just felt so fucking stupid."

She failed to mention the Black Lives Matter movement though.

Also during the show's premiere, fans saw the family continuing to bash Caitlyn Jenner. Khloé vented to her older sisters:

"Oh, fuck off. It's not ’cause you're trans. That's not why I'm not talking you. It's because you're a bad, mean person."

Press PLAY (above) to get a look at the recap!!

