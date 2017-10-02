Kendall Jenner Tears Up Over Her Pepsi Controversy & Both Khloé & Kourtney Kardashian Talk Babies In KUWTK Season Premiere!

"It's a huge company. The people I was following… Michael Jackson's done it. Britney Spears has done it. Beyoncé has done it. Pink… I trusted everyone. I trusted the teams. But after I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong… If I knew this was gonna be the outcome I would have never done something like this. It was so like, I just felt so fucking stupid."
She failed to mention the Black Lives Matter movement though.
Also during the show's premiere, fans saw the family continuing to bash Caitlyn Jenner. Khloé vented to her older sisters:
"Oh, fuck off. It's not ’cause you're trans. That's not why I'm not talking you. It's because you're a bad, mean person."
Eric Paddock is "completely dumbfounded" by his brother Stephen Paddock's attack on the Las Vegas strip.
As we've reported, the 64-year-old killed at least 50 people and injured more than 400 others when he opened fire during Jason Aldean's set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night. He is suspected to have killed himselfjust as police stormed his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where they also found at least 10 rifles in his possession.