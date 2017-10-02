Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Vegas Kim K. Hugh Hefner Trump PerezTV
Home >> Baby Blabber, Love Line, Khloe Kardashian, For Reals Estate, Tristan Thompson >> Khloé Kardashian's Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson Is House Hunting In LA!

Khloé Kardashian's Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson Is House Hunting In LA!

10/02/2017 11:01 AM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberLove LineKhloe KardashianFor Reals EstateTristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson is looking to become a Los Angeles homeowner!

We're hearing the Cleveland Cavs player scratched his plans to find a rental and is now in the market to buy a crib (actually more than one!) in light of Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy news!

Related: Has Kim Kardashian Already Confirmed Her Family's THREE Pregnancies??

TMZ reports the 26-year-old athlete is looking for a house around the $20 million mark in either Bel Air, Beverly Hills, or Hollywood Hills.

We wonder if KoKo will make the move from Calabasas to be in the city with her bb?? One step at a time!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Kenya Moore Disinvited From RHOA Cast Trip — And It Has Everything To Do With Her Husband!
Next story »
Kendall Jenner Tears Up Over Her Pepsi Controversy & Both Khloé & Kourtney Kardashian Talk Babies In KUWTK Season Premiere!
See All Comments