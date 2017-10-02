Khloé Kardashian's Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson Is House Hunting In LA!

Tristan Thompson is looking to become a Los Angeles homeowner!

We're hearing the Cleveland Cavs player scratched his plans to find a rental and is now in the market to buy a crib (actually more than one!) in light of Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy news!

TMZ reports the 26-year-old athlete is looking for a house around the $20 million mark in either Bel Air, Beverly Hills, or Hollywood Hills.

We wonder if KoKo will make the move from Calabasas to be in the city with her bb?? One step at a time!

