Listen To This: In The Frame Of Your Shapes!

Kim Petras is back and taking us back!!!

The German pop star is making quite a name for herself in 2017!

Her latest release, Hillside Boys, is like 1985 heaven! Somewhere smack dab between early and late '80s!

If you digged Katy Perry's Last Friday Night, you will really enjoy this song!

P.S. Badass guitar solor!!

