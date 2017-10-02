Las Vegas Concertgoer Says Woman Told People 'We're All Going To Die Tonight' Before Mass Shooting

This is seriously so disturbing, if true.

According to one concertgoer's account, an unidentified woman pushed her way through the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night and told people they were all going to die about 45 minutes before the mass shooting.

Per the latest count, 58 people were killed and 515 were injured after shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino during Jason Aldean's set on the Las Vegas Strip.

The witness — who was in town celebrating her 21st birthday — recounted the incident, saying:

"There was a lady who pushed her way forward into the concert venue into the first row. She started messing with another lady and told us we are all going to die tonight. It was about 45 minutes before the shots were actually fired, then she was escorted out by security."

Wow.

We'll keep you posted if we receive confirmation of this account.

