Las Vegas Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50 After Gunman Opens Fire At A Jason Aldean Concert

What terrible, terrible news to wake up to.

More than 50 people have died, with 200 wounded, following the mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival on Sunday evening. It's said the gunman opened fire at 10 p.m. (local time) as Jason Aldean took the stage to perform at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Related: Marilyn Manson Hospitalized After Scary On-Stage Injury

Per eyewitness accounts, the gunman rained bullets on the terrified crowd for nearly two hours. Eventually, Police SWAT were able to track down the assailant, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. The culprit was shot and killed by the authorities on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino.

This attack is being considered the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

The police have also tracked down 62-year-old Marylou Danly, the shooter's roommate, as she's been dubbed a person of interest in this case. However, Sheriff Joseph Lombard did inform reporters:

"Right now we believe it's a solo act, a lone wolf attacker. We are pretty confident there is no longer a threat."

Aldean, who is seen fleeing the concert stage in the video (above), is understandably shaken after this massacre. The country crooner has since labeled the experience a "horrific" one as he took to Instagram and shared:

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehateA post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

What a harrowing ordeal. Aldean's wife Brittany weighed in on the situation too, as she added:

We are safe… our angels were definitely watching over us tonight. No words for what happened… Just horrific. Praying for everyone💔A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

As always, our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones during this trying time.

[Image via AP Images.]

Tags: instagram, jason aldean, mandalay bay casino, marylou danly, news, r.i.p., route 91 harvest festival, sad sad, sin city, stephen paddock, violence