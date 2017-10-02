Home Videos Photos Shop
Las Vegas Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50 After Gunman Opens Fire At A Jason Aldean Concert

Las Vegas Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50 After Gunman Opens Fire At A Jason Aldean Concert

las vegas shooting updates

What terrible, terrible news to wake up to.

More than 50 people have died, with 200 wounded, following the mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival on Sunday evening. It's said the gunman opened fire at 10 p.m. (local time) as Jason Aldean took the stage to perform at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Per eyewitness accounts, the gunman rained bullets on the terrified crowd for nearly two hours. Eventually, Police SWAT were able to track down the assailant, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. The culprit was shot and killed by the authorities on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino.

This attack is being considered the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

The police have also tracked down 62-year-old Marylou Danly, the shooter's roommate, as she's been dubbed a person of interest in this case. However, Sheriff Joseph Lombard did inform reporters:

"Right now we believe it's a solo act, a lone wolf attacker. We are pretty confident there is no longer a threat."

Aldean, who is seen fleeing the concert stage in the video (above), is understandably shaken after this massacre. The country crooner has since labeled the experience a "horrific" one as he took to Instagram and shared:

What a harrowing ordeal. Aldean's wife Brittany weighed in on the situation too, as she added:

As always, our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones during this trying time.

[Image via AP Images.]

