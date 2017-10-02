'This Is Vegas!' After Shooting, Residents Line Up By The Hundreds To Give Blood

On a day when we've gotten the most tragic example yet of how much damage one deranged person can do with guns, we're also getting a reminder of how the vast majority of humanity is the opposite — caring, selfless, and empathetic.

After the mass shooting that left at least 58 dead and 515 injured in Las Vegas, Mayor Carolyn Goodman told residents what they could do to help: give blood.

At an early morning press conference, she requested:

"What we ask for is blood, that's the main thing right now, is that if our people want to do something and they are healthy, then please donate blood."

The people of Las Vegas were listening.

The lines at blood banks were around the block this morning, with some locations reporting a three hour wait! See some of the photos of Battle Born State residents stepping up (below):

This is the scene at one of the local blood banks (United Blood on W Charleston). Vegas is an amazing community. Our city is coming together pic.twitter.com/Xk7zTZWOR6

— Dave Farra (@DaveFarra) October 2, 2017

The line at the united blood service on Whitney Ranch location. So happy to see so many people coming out to help. #LasVegas #mandalaybay pic.twitter.com/Xo8X3Qu661

— Jourdan Lasko (@Heilos) October 2, 2017

Cannot believe what happened in my city. #prayforvegas #route91harvest Now waiting in line with lots of others to donate blood. pic.twitter.com/0NwAkI8DRc

— Kirk Zylstra (@kirkdz) October 2, 2017

This is Vegas!!!! Line wrapped around United Blood Services, waiting to donate blood this morning #vegasstrong pic.twitter.com/3061LtwaiY

— kathleen Sweeney (@3morethanfiddy) October 2, 2017



Amazing.

If you're in the area and want to give blood, here are some of the areas.

NVs who would like to assist our victims & survivors of the shooting can visit any of these locations to donate blood @BloodHeroes @LVMPD pic.twitter.com/DFK6J3HmFb

— NV Attorney General (@NevadaAG) October 2, 2017

