Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Vegas Kim K. Hugh Hefner Trump PerezTV
Home >> Inspiration, Sin City, Violence, Viral: News >> 'This Is Vegas!' After Shooting, Residents Line Up By The Hundreds To Give Blood

'This Is Vegas!' After Shooting, Residents Line Up By The Hundreds To Give Blood

10/02/2017 1:14 PM ET | Filed under: InspirationSin CityViolenceViral: News

no title

On a day when we've gotten the most tragic example yet of how much damage one deranged person can do with guns, we're also getting a reminder of how the vast majority of humanity is the opposite — caring, selfless, and empathetic.

After the mass shooting that left at least 58 dead and 515 injured in Las Vegas, Mayor Carolyn Goodman told residents what they could do to help: give blood.

Related: Celebrities React To The 'Horrific' Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

At an early morning press conference, she requested:

"What we ask for is blood, that's the main thing right now, is that if our people want to do something and they are healthy, then please donate blood."

The people of Las Vegas were listening.

The lines at blood banks were around the block this morning, with some locations reporting a three hour wait! See some of the photos of Battle Born State residents stepping up (below):


Amazing.

If you're in the area and want to give blood, here are some of the areas.

[Images via Twitter.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

The Plus-Size Models You Should Know!
Celebs Who've Taken Their Donald Trump Hate To Very Violent Places!
These Nightmare Bachelorette Party Stories Are Just Awful!
Real Life Wonder Women!
Epic Proposal Fails!
Best Promposals Of All Time!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Facebook will give its 3,000 Russia-linked ads to Congress today
Next story »
The Hottest Stories Right Now!
See All Comments