Events As Far Away As NYC Being Canceled In Wake Of Las Vegas Shooting

The entire city of Las Vegas is still reeling from the mass shooting that left at least 58 dead and 515 injured.

As news of the shooting spread through the Strip, the Cirque Du Soleil theatres were put into lock-down until authorities confirmed it was safe for audience members and performers to leave.

So far Monday night's shows, including all the Cirque shows and Blue Man Group, have officially been canceled; we'll have to wait and see about the rest of the week.

The daily MMAJunkie Radio show, which broadcasts from the Mandalay Bay, where the shooter was perched during the massacre, has also been canceled for Monday; hosts have assured fans they are all safe.

Close by, EDM star Marshmello, who had shows scheduled both last night and tonight at XS Las Vegas, the nightclub inside Encore at Wynn, canceled both those events, tweeting to his fans during the shooting to stay in and stay safe:

To all my friends in Vegas, there is an active shooter at the Mandalay Bay so please be careful! Tonight's show at @XSlasvegas is canceled

— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) October 2, 2017

Please stay off the strip if you're in Vegas! Active shooter on the strip at Mandalay Bay and multiple shot at New York New York

— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) October 2, 2017

Please please be safe everyone! Stay off the strip

— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) October 2, 2017





No tonight's show is cancelled please stay in your rooms or homes. Praying for everyone 🙏🏼 love u all https://t.co/IOhjOXPLWi

— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) October 2, 2017

No word yet on other artists with concerts scheduled in Vegas this week.

As far away as Los Angeles and New York, events are being affected.

Monday night's TCL Chinese Theatre premiere of Marshall, the Thurgood Marshall biopic starring Chadwick Boseman, has been canceled. A spokesperson for Open Road Films said in a statement:

"On this day of national mourning, we have decided to cancel tonight's scheduled red carpet premiere of Marshall. Instead, tonight's event will be a private screening of the film for the cast, filmmakers, and invited guests. Our thoughts are with the the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas, their families, and all of those affected."

In New York, Estee Lauder had a breast cancer awareness event scheduled, with Elizabeth Hurley set to appear.

In a statement, the cosmetics company said they were canceling out of respect for the families of the victims.

