Here Are All The Las Vegas Shooting Victims Identified So Far

Sunday's massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas was the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.

So far, the death toll is 59, with 527 injured.

But those are just numbers. These were real people who were taken from their loved ones, from the world.

See all who have been identified so far (below):

Sonny Melton (29), a registered nurse from Paris, Tennessee, who died saving his wife Heather's life.

Sandy Casey, a special education teacher from Manhattan Beach, California.

Hannah Ahlers (35), a mother of three from Murrieta, California.

Rachael Parker (33), a Manhattan Beach, California police technician.

Susan Smith (53), a mother and elementary school teacher from Simi Valley, California.

Angie Gomez (20), a nursing student from Riverside, California.

Jordan McIldoon (23), a mechanic in training from Maple Ridge, British Columbia.

Lisa Romero-Muniz, a high school secretary in New Mexico.

Jenny Parks, a kindergarten teacher from Lancaster, California. Her husband Bobby Parks was also shot in the arm.

Denise Burditus, a semi-retired college student from West Virginia who died in her husband's arms.

Quinton Robbins (20), a student at the University of Nevada.

Jessica Klymchuk, a single mother of four from Edmonton, Alberta.

Charleston Hartfield, an off-duty Las Vegas police officer.

We'll keep you updated as more identities are revealed.

