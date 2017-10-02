Lauren Conrad Will Warm Your Heart With An Adorable New Pic Of Her Son!

The new man in Lauren Conrad's life has stolen her heart!

The former reality TV starlet shared a new pic of her son, Liam James, to Instagram on Sunday, along with the sweetest caption!

Yes, the very same day her ex BFF Heidi Montag welcomed a baby boy with Spencer Pratt!

Posting the shot of her sleeping boy, the momma put up:

Sunday snuggles with this little guy😍A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Aww! What a sweet little baby!

Almost three months old, and we're not sure he could be any cuter!

[Image via Instagram & FayesVision/WENN.]

