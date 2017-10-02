Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Vegas Kim K. Hugh Hefner Trump PerezTV
Home >> Baby Blabber, Lauren Conrad, Cute!, Awwwww, Celeb Kidz, Cute Kidz, Instagram >> Lauren Conrad Will Warm Your Heart With An Adorable New Pic Of Her Son!

Lauren Conrad Will Warm Your Heart With An Adorable New Pic Of Her Son!

10/02/2017 1:43 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberLauren ConradCute!AwwwwwCeleb KidzCute KidzInstagram

Lauren Conrad's little one is SO cute!

The new man in Lauren Conrad's life has stolen her heart!

The former reality TV starlet shared a new pic of her son, Liam James, to Instagram on Sunday, along with the sweetest caption!

Related: Khloé Kardashian's Baby Daddy House Hunting In LA

Yes, the very same day her ex BFF Heidi Montag welcomed a baby boy with Spencer Pratt!

Posting the shot of her sleeping boy, the momma put up:

Sunday snuggles with this little guy😍A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Aww! What a sweet little baby!

Almost three months old, and we're not sure he could be any cuter!

[Image via Instagram & FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
Stars Who've Kept Quiet About Their Baby Daddies
View Pics »
« Previous story
Wait, Did Taylor Swift Hide Her New Single In A UPS Commercial?? Listen & Decide!
Next story »
Amber Rose Says Blac Chyna's Revenge Porn Lawsuit Against Rob Kardashian Is 'Giving Women A Voice'
See All Comments