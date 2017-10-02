Tennessee Man Sacrifices His Life To Save His Wife During Las Vegas Mass Shooting

A Tennessee man made the ultimate sacrifice during Sunday's mass shooting.

Over the weekend, 29-year-old Sonny Melton attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas with his wife, Heather Melton. Tragically, Mr. Melton never left Sin City as he was one of shooter Stephen Paddock's 50+ victims. However, prior to being fatally shot, the southerner saved his love's life.

According to Mrs. Melton, Sonny made sure that she was off and running when Paddock began raining bullets onto the unsuspecting festival goers. Heather told WSMV:

"He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back. I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe."

Our hearts are literally breaking for Heather. What a tragic situation.

It's said the late Melton was from Big Sandy, TN. He was a registered nurse who worked in the emergency room and the ICU at Henry County Medical Center.

Sadly, we have a feeling many stories like this one are about to break. As we previously reported, on Sunday evening, Paddock began shooting festival attendees from his perch on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino. The culprit reportedly killed himself before police could apprehend him.

Stay tuned for more updates as we continued to learn more about this horrific mass shooting.

