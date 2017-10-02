MTV Opens TRL Premiere Episode With Anti-Gun PSA — Watch

TRL kicked off on a sour note in light of recent events.

On Monday afternoon, the MTV revival used its premiere episode to address gun violence following Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

During the debut hour, the new hosts gathered with guests Ed Sheeran and DJ Khaled to pay tribute to the victims of the massacre and urge viewers to take a stand against gun violence.

Photos: All The Wild TRL Fashion!

To drive the message home, a white text appeared on a red backdrop calling viewers to action. It read:

"TAKE ACTION: We all have the power to prevent gun violence. Here are seven actions you can take: everytown.org/act."

Watch the somber clip (above) — and check out Everytown's website to learn more about how you can prevent gun violence.

