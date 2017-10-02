Nova Miller's Performs 'Ordinary Love' LIVE!

Following what has been revealed to be the worst mass shooting in America, Jake Owen is speaking up about the horrors at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The country singer was on stage Sunday night when the shooter opened fire at the concertgoers, killing at least 50 people and injuring hundreds.

Related: Donald Trump, Khloé Kardashian & More React To The Vegas Mass Shooting

Talking to CBS News, the dad-of-one described the scene of when the gunfire broke out:

[Image via DJDM/WENN.]