Nova Miller's Performs 'Ordinary Love' LIVE!

10/02/2017 10:12 AM ET | Filed under: Exclusives!Music MinuteYouTubePerezTVLive & Exclusive!

So impressed by this 16 year old!

Nova Miller is definitely a supernova!

Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!

