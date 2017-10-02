Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Vegas Kim K. Hugh Hefner Trump PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Legal Matters, O.J. Simpson, Family, Perezcious Parenting >> O.J. Simpson Planning Parties With His Not-So-Estranged Kids, Says Best Friend

O.J. Simpson Planning Parties With His Not-So-Estranged Kids, Says Best Friend

10/02/2017 6:08 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooLegal MattersO.J. SimpsonFamilyPerezcious Parenting

no title

O.J. Simpson is a free man. So what's next?

The football star was behind bars for nine years until he was granted parole in July and finally released on Sunday, leaving everyone wondering about his next move.

Related: O.J. Simpson Speaks For The First Time Since Prison Release

Well, if his pre-prison bestie Tom Scotto (above) can be believed, he'd like to reconnect with his kids.

Scotto told DailyMail.com that O.J. told him he wants to celebrate his new freedom with his son Justin and daughter, Sydney — and that reports he's estranged from them or from his other son Jason is all "bull."

He says:

"He's not estranged from Jason, that's not true. He wants to be with his kids. He's their dad."

That doesn't necessarily mean they want to be with him, of course.

But that isn't going to stop him from getting the party started. Or parties, we should say. Scotto specifically says O.J. wants two parties, one in Nevada and then another in Florida:

"We don't have any party planned right now. Let him get out, get situated. We will definitely have a party though. It's going to be 50, 60 people. That is going to come, but it'll take about a month."

That is, if he's allowed to move to Florida. That is apparently still in question.

Related: Book Claims O.J's SON Was The Killer!!!

Scotto explains:

"The plan was for him to stay with me in Naples, Florida, but he doesn't decide where he's going, the parole board does."

We've also heard O.J. is planning on retirement and golf. Sounds like Florida is the place for him to us!

His supposed hidden millions could pay for parties and a new set of clubs — but can they help him reconnect with his kids??

[Image via @scotto1962/Twitter.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stars Who've Kept Quiet About Their Baby Daddies
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Stars Share Their Most Sexist Audition Stories!
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
View Pics »
Next story »
MTV Opens TRL Premiere Episode With Anti-Gun PSA — Watch
See All Comments