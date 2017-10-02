O.J. Simpson Planning Parties With His Not-So-Estranged Kids, Says Best Friend

O.J. Simpson is a free man. So what's next?

The football star was behind bars for nine years until he was granted parole in July and finally released on Sunday, leaving everyone wondering about his next move.

Well, if his pre-prison bestie Tom Scotto (above) can be believed, he'd like to reconnect with his kids.

Scotto told DailyMail.com that O.J. told him he wants to celebrate his new freedom with his son Justin and daughter, Sydney — and that reports he's estranged from them or from his other son Jason is all "bull."

He says:

"He's not estranged from Jason, that's not true. He wants to be with his kids. He's their dad."

That doesn't necessarily mean they want to be with him, of course.

But that isn't going to stop him from getting the party started. Or parties, we should say. Scotto specifically says O.J. wants two parties, one in Nevada and then another in Florida:

"We don't have any party planned right now. Let him get out, get situated. We will definitely have a party though. It's going to be 50, 60 people. That is going to come, but it'll take about a month."

That is, if he's allowed to move to Florida. That is apparently still in question.

Scotto explains:

"The plan was for him to stay with me in Naples, Florida, but he doesn't decide where he's going, the parole board does."

We've also heard O.J. is planning on retirement and golf. Sounds like Florida is the place for him to us!

His supposed hidden millions could pay for parties and a new set of clubs — but can they help him reconnect with his kids??

[Image via @scotto1962/Twitter.]

