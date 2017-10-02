O.J. Simpson Speaks Out For The First Time Since Prison Release, Says 'Nothing Has Changed'!

The past 9 years haven't been particularly revolutionary for O.J. Simpson.

The former NFL star was released from prison in Nevada early Sunday morning and, against all odds, tried to avoid speaking with the press.

Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast told CNN that the 70-year-old was "upbeat" when he left the slammer shortly after midnight and was picked up by an unidentified friend. She recounted:

"I told him, ‘don't ‘come back,' and he responded, ‘I don't intend to.' He was upbeat, personable and seemed happy to get on with his life."

Keast explained that Simpson was released in the middle of the night to avoid creating a media circus:

"Our biggest concern was our safety and the public's safety and not wanting anybody, paparazzi, to follow him. He left through a big blue door through the front gatehouse and exited quietly. He looked down because he didn't want to be photographed."

But of course, the convicted felon couldn't avoid the media forever. Later on Sunday, Simpson was faced with a paparazzo when he pulled up in a gas station. In a video obtained by the New York Post, he sneered:

"I'm in a car for the last five hours, so how do I know how it feels to be out? I've been in nowhere U.S.A. for the last nine years doing nothing. Nothing has changed in my life. What do you expect?"

When asked where he was heading next, Juice answered:

"None of your business."

Simpson will remain on parole until September 29, 2022, where he must adhere to the conditions set by the Nevada parole board that include prohibiting him from drinking alcohol in large quantities or socializing with ex-convicts.

While O.J. has served nine years for a 2007 kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas, he still must pay for his infamous 1995 trial in which he was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Goldman's sister Kim and his father Ron had said they would continue pursuing the multi-million dollar judgement awarded to their family, telling People:

"We will continue pursuing the now $60 million judgment awarded to our family after the jury found that Simpson willfully and wrongfully caused the deaths of Ron and Nicole, as well as remain dedicated in our commitment to domestic violence awareness, victim advocacy and judicial reform. We appreciate the ongoing support and well wishes from people all around the world and on behalf of our family, we thank you."

Looks like O.J.'s right… not much has changed. Though we hope he did some reflecting during his near decade behind bars.

