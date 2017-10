Police responded to reports of a shooting at the University of Southern California on Monday, according to the LAPD. The shots have not yet been confirmed.

An alert was sent out urging students and faculty to seek shelter as authorities searched Fertitta Hall at the Marshall School of Business.

As of now, it's said there is no evidence of a shooting:

Clear up rumors- NO active shooting at USC- someone thought they heard gunfire and called police. So far, all clear and campus is safe.

— Tara Finestone (@tarawallis) October 2, 2017

As you know, this all comes in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 58 dead and another 515 injured. Gun control, gun control, gun control.

We'll keep you posted as more details surface.

