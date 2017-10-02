Home Videos Photos Shop
They Are NOT Hiding! Scott Disick & Teenage GF Sofia Richie Get Hot & Heavy At Beach In Mexico!

10/02/2017

Well, they certainly aren't being coy anymore.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie may not have technically announced their relationship (they're still posting solo vacay pics on Instagram), but they have been showing love on Snapchat (like with that super mysterious "congratulations" snap), and now they're no longer looking around to check who's watching before engaging in full-on PDA.

The couple were spotted on the beach in Mexico (man, are they always on vacation?) kissing, cuddling, and looking longingly into one another's eyes.

At one point, in photos exclusively available at DailyMail.com, the 34-year-old father of three laid out on a deck chair with the bikini-clad 19-year-old sprawled on top of him.

We still don't know what that congratulatory dinner was all about last week, but if it was just an official dating celebration, we guess we can expect to see a lot more of this.

