They Are NOT Hiding! Scott Disick & Teenage GF Sofia Richie Get Hot & Heavy At Beach In Mexico!

Tennessee Man Sacrifices His Life To Save His Wife During Las Vegas Mass Shooting
A Tennessee man made the ultimate sacrifice during Sunday's mass shooting.
Over the weekend, 29-year-old Sonny Melton attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas with his wife, Heather Melton. Tragically, Mr. Melton never left Sin City as he was one of shooter Stephen Paddock's 50+ victims. However, prior to being fatally shot, the southerner saved his love's life.
According to Mrs. Melton, Sonny made sure that she was off and running when Paddock began raining bullets onto the unsuspecting festival goers. Heather told WSMV:
[Image via Facebook.]