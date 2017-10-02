Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Vegas Kim K. Hugh Hefner Trump PerezTV
Home >> R.I.P., Sin City, Sad Sad, Violence, Scary!, News, Viral: News >> The Las Vegas Shooter's Brother Speaks Out

The Las Vegas Shooter's Brother Speaks Out

10/02/2017 11:43 AM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.Sin CitySad SadViolenceScary!NewsViral: News

Eric Paddock

Eric Paddock is "completely dumbfounded" by his brother Stephen Paddock's attack on the Las Vegas strip.

As we've reported, the 64-year-old killed at least 50 people and injured more than 400 others when he opened fire during Jason Aldean's set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night. He is suspected to have killed himself just as police stormed his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where they also found at least 10 rifles in his possession.

On Monday, FBI agents searched the shooter's brother's home in Orlando.

Related: Jason Aldean's Interview Just Before Mass Shooting

Speaking to the press, Paddock said he never knew his brother to be violent, and the two last spoke after hurricane Irma.

The Florida resident told DailyMail:

"He's my brother, we don't have a very close relationship but we talk occasionally. There's no rhyme or reason here, it makes no sense … He was just a guy. Something happened, he snapped or something, he was just a guy. He has no political affiliation, no religious affiliation, as far as we know. This wasn't a terror attack."

The visibly-frantic sibling went on to tell press outside of his home he has no idea how Stephen got a hold of automatic weapons:

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

[Image via CBS.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
When Movie Magic Turns Tragic -- A History Of Film Set Deaths
Celebs Who've Taken Their Donald Trump Hate To Very Violent Places!
These Nightmare Bachelorette Party Stories Are Just Awful!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Las Vegas Concertgoer Says Woman Told People 'We're All Going To Die Tonight' Before Mass Shooting
Next story »
Watch Donald Trump's Address On Horrific Las Vegas Shooting: This Is 'An Act Of Pure Evil'
See All Comments