The Las Vegas Shooter's Brother Speaks Out
Eric Paddock is "completely dumbfounded" by his brother Stephen Paddock's attack on the Las Vegas strip.
As we've reported, the 64-year-old killed at least 50 people and injured more than 400 others when he opened fire during Jason Aldean's set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night. He is suspected to have killed himself just as police stormed his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where they also found at least 10 rifles in his possession.
On Monday, FBI agents searched the shooter's brother's home in Orlando.
Related: Jason Aldean's Interview Just Before Mass Shooting
Speaking to the press, Paddock said he never knew his brother to be violent, and the two last spoke after hurricane Irma.
The Florida resident told DailyMail:
[Image via CBS.]