The Las Vegas Shooter's Brother Speaks Out

Eric Paddock is "completely dumbfounded" by his brother Stephen Paddock's attack on the Las Vegas strip.

As we've reported, the 64-year-old killed at least 50 people and injured more than 400 others when he opened fire during Jason Aldean's set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night. He is suspected to have killed himself just as police stormed his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where they also found at least 10 rifles in his possession.

On Monday, FBI agents searched the shooter's brother's home in Orlando.

Speaking to the press, Paddock said he never knew his brother to be violent, and the two last spoke after hurricane Irma.

The Florida resident told DailyMail:

"He's my brother, we don't have a very close relationship but we talk occasionally. There's no rhyme or reason here, it makes no sense … He was just a guy. Something happened, he snapped or something, he was just a guy. He has no political affiliation, no religious affiliation, as far as we know. This wasn't a terror attack."

The visibly-frantic sibling went on to tell press outside of his home he has no idea how Stephen got a hold of automatic weapons:

"Not an avid gun guy at all…where the hell did he get automatic weapons? He has no military background," gunman’s brother says pic.twitter.com/EMSKLQGYFM

— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

