Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Vegas Kim K. Hugh Hefner Trump PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Legal Matters, Sin City, Crazzzzy, News, Viral: News >> Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Previously Sued A Casino After Slipping On Liquid — WATCH!

Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Previously Sued A Casino After Slipping On Liquid — WATCH!

10/02/2017 10:39 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooLegal MattersSin CityCrazzzzyNewsViral: News

no title

More information is surfacing about Stephen Paddock's past.

As we reported, on Sunday night, the 64-year-old smashed out two windows of his Mandalay Bay suite, and began firing at Route 91 Harvest Festival attendees, killing at least 59 and injuring 527.

According to ABC News, back in 2011, the gambler was a guest at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas where he slipped on an unknown liquid, and allegedly tore his hamstring and sprained his wrist and hand.

Related: Vegas Residents Line Up By Hundreds To Give Blood

As seen on surveillance footage, Paddock was taken to a back hallway where paramedics placed him on a gurney.

Although he sued the hotel claiming he racked up over $32,000 in medical bills, the case was dismissed in 2014.

Watch the clip (below):

[Image via ABC News/Facebook.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Stars Share Their Most Sexist Audition Stories!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Taylor Swift Sent Multiple Bouquets Of Flowers To LAPD Station After Officer Was Injured In Las Vegas Attack
Next story »
Hugh Hefner's Ex Barbi Benton Said The Playboy Founder 'Didn't Think He Was Going To Die Anytime In The Immediate Future'
See All Comments