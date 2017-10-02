Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Previously Sued A Casino After Slipping On Liquid — WATCH!

More information is surfacing about Stephen Paddock's past.

As we reported, on Sunday night, the 64-year-old smashed out two windows of his Mandalay Bay suite, and began firing at Route 91 Harvest Festival attendees, killing at least 59 and injuring 527.

According to ABC News, back in 2011, the gambler was a guest at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas where he slipped on an unknown liquid, and allegedly tore his hamstring and sprained his wrist and hand.

Related: Vegas Residents Line Up By Hundreds To Give Blood

As seen on surveillance footage, Paddock was taken to a back hallway where paramedics placed him on a gurney.

Although he sued the hotel claiming he racked up over $32,000 in medical bills, the case was dismissed in 2014.

Watch the clip (below):

[Image via ABC News/Facebook.]

Tags: crazzzzy, icky icky poo, las vegas, las vegas shooting, legal matters, mandalay bay, sin city, stephen paddock, the cosmopolitan, viral: news