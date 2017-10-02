Taylor Swift Sent Multiple Bouquets Of Flowers To LAPD Station After Officer Was Injured In Las Vegas Attack

She truly has a heart of gold.

In the aftermath of the horrific Las Vegas shooting where at least 59 individuals were killed and 527 were injured, Taylor Swift is doing everything she can to help those affected by this tragedy.

Related: Vegas Residents Line Up By Hundreds To Give Blood

On Monday, according to Instagram account @kimberleeb88, the Shake It Off singer sent the LAPD Foothill Community Police Station in Pacoima, CA MULTIPLE bouquets of flowers after one of their officers was shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

ABC7 says a female officer from the Foothill Division attended the concert with friends, and was hit in the knee. She is reportedly in stable condition.

As seen on social media:

Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect. 🌻💐🌹🌸🌺🌷A post shared by Kimberlee Rae Binder (@kimberleeb88) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this senseless act of violence.

[Image via ATP/WENN.]

Tags: inspiration, instagram, music minute, news, sin city, taylor swift, viral: news