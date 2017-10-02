Home Videos Photos Shop
Home >> Health >> Tom Petty Rushed To Hospital For Cardiac Arrest

Tom Petty Rushed To Hospital For Cardiac Arrest

10/02/2017 3:07 PM ET | Filed under: Health

We're wishing Tom Petty a speedy recovery!

UPDATE 3:27 P.M. EST: According to TMZ, a decision to pull life support was made after the musician arrived to the hospital with no brain activity. As of now, there has been no official confirmation or statement.

Tom Petty was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being found unconscious from a cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

The singer was at his Malibu house, and while EMTs at the scene were able to get a pulse, the 66-year-old wasn't breathing. It's being said he's now on life support.

His condition was critical at the time he was taken to the hospital, though there's yet to be an update.

We'll continue to share more details as they come in.

Our thoughts are with Tom as we wish him a speedy recovery!

[Image via WENN.]

