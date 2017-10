Tom Petty has passed away at the age of 66.

The Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers frontman suffered a cardiac arrest on October 1, and despite being rushed to the hospital, he has been revealed to have succumbed to it on Monday.

CBS News confirmed his passing, sharing:

JUST IN: Rocker Tom Petty is dead at 66, Los Angeles Police Department confirms to CBS News pic.twitter.com/XJp3mc69Rl — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

He would have been 67 on October 20.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the singer's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

