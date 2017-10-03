Home Videos Photos Shop
Michelle Obama Calls Barack Her 'Best Friend' In Sweet 25th Anniversary Message!

10/03/2017 8:36 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineBarack ObamaMichelle ObamaNostalgia

Just in case you missed it this morning, Michelle Obama reminded us once again what OTP means with a romantic post for her 25th wedding anniversary!

Related: Michelle Talks 'Standard Of Ethics' & Diversity In Politics With Shonda Rhimes

Along with a throwback pic of their wedding, the former FLOTUS called Barack Obama her "best friend."

Shut up, YOU'RE crying…

See the beautiful post she tweeted on Tuesday (below)!

Congratulations!

And here's to another 25!

[Image via Johnny Louis/WENN.]

