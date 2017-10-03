Michelle Obama Calls Barack Her 'Best Friend' In Sweet 25th Anniversary Message!

'I've Been Shot': Man Receives Terrifying Text Messages From Wife During Las Vegas Shooting
With 59 dead and 527 injured in Sunday's shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, it's taking a long time to identify everyone.
That can be an eternity for people looking for their loved ones who were among the 22,000 at the concert.
In one of the scariest such stories we've heard, Manitoba, Canada resident Joseph Lambourne got a call from his sister-in-law to tell him the country festival his wife, Jan Lambourne, was attending was the site of a mass shooting.
He couldn't get ahold of his wife until he got a series of unbelievably scary text messages (above). He told CTV News:
