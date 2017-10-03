Michelle Obama Calls Barack Her 'Best Friend' In Sweet 25th Anniversary Message!

Just in case you missed it this morning, Michelle Obama reminded us once again what OTP means with a romantic post for her 25th wedding anniversary!

Along with a throwback pic of their wedding, the former FLOTUS called Barack Obama her "best friend."

Shut up, YOU'RE crying…

See the beautiful post she tweeted on Tuesday (below)!

Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you. pic.twitter.com/y0nevQmatB

— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2017

Congratulations!

And here's to another 25!

[Image via Johnny Louis/WENN.]

Tags: barack obama, love line, michelle obama, nostalgia