Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Vegas Tom Petty Kim K. Trump PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, R.I.P., Sin City, Sad Sad, Twitter >> Big & Rich Recall Meeting 'Bright-Eyed' Fan Who Died In The Las Vegas Shooting
Next story »
Coldplay Pays Tribute To Las Vegas Shooting Victims & The Late Tom Petty During Portland Concert — Watch
See All Comments