Celebrate Tom Petty's Life By Rocking Out To His Classics!

What an icon.

Fans are mourning the loss of Tom Petty, as the legendary 66-year-old musician passed away on Monday following full cardiac arrest.

In remembrance of the amazing music he gave us, let's rock out to ten of his classics (below)!

American Girl — 1976

Free Fallin' — 1989

I Won't Back Down — 1989

Runnin' Down A Dream — 1989

Learning To Fly — 1991

Wildflowers — 1994

Mary Jane's Last Dance — 1993

Don't Come Around Here No More — 1985

Refugee — 1979

You Don't Know How It Feels — 1994

Thank you, Tom Petty.

