Coldplay Pays Tribute To Las Vegas Shooting Victims & The Late Tom Petty During Portland Concert — Watch

Multiple tributes were paid during Coldplay's concert in Portland, Oregon on Monday night.

The Hymn For The Weekend band kicked off their show with a minute of silence for the 59 lives lost in the devastating Las Vegas shooting, blacking out the stadium and letting the audience's cell phone screens illuminate the Moda Center.

Later in the concert, the band paid tribute to Tom Petty, who passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

In a final salute to the rock legend, Chris Martin called R.E.M. lead guitarist Peter Buck to the stage and played a touching cover of Petty's 1989 track Free Fallin', the lead single off his solo debut album Full Moon Fever.

Both emotional moments were shared to the band's social media accounts. Watch the incredible tribute performance (below).

Following the minute of silence, Peter Buck joined the band for this wonderful rendition of Freefalling by Tom Petty.

— Coldplay (@coldplay) October 3, 2017

This evening's Portland show began with a minute's silence. The entire arena lit only by people's phones.

When words fail, sometimes quiet is the most eloquent.

— Coldplay (@coldplay) October 3, 2017

