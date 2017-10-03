Coldplay Pays Tribute To Las Vegas Shooting Victims & The Late Tom Petty During Portland Concert — Watch

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/03/2017 10:08 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteR.I.P.Sad SadColdplayChris Martin

Multiple tributes were paid during Coldplay's concert in Portland, Oregon on Monday night.

The Hymn For The Weekend band kicked off their show with a minute of silence for the 59 lives lost in the devastating Las Vegas shooting, blacking out the stadium and letting the audience's cell phone screens illuminate the Moda Center.

Later in the concert, the band paid tribute to Tom Petty, who passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

In a final salute to the rock legend, Chris Martin called R.E.M. lead guitarist Peter Buck to the stage and played a touching cover of Petty's 1989 track Free Fallin', the lead single off his solo debut album Full Moon Fever.

Both emotional moments were shared to the band's social media accounts. Watch the incredible tribute performance (below).

