Dancing With The Stars Indulges In Contestants' Guilty Pleasures — Recap HERE!

It looks like Lindsey Stirling, Jordan Fisher, and Vanessa Lachey have solidified their spots as front runners on Dancing With The Stars!

On Monday night's episode, each contestant and their partner choreographed a routine based on their individual guilty pleasures — and it was our guilty pleasure just watching it!

But before we get into that, at the top of the show host Tom Bergeron addressed the tragedy that occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday. he shared:

"There's an old saying the show must go on. And it will. But first, all of us at Dancing With the Stars want to send our love, thoughts, and prayers to everyone touched by the senseless violence in Las Vegas. Please know that we're doing tonight's show with you foremost in our minds and hearts."

Very touching.

Ok, now here's what went down during the performances:

Leading the pack with a score of 27 was Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas, who cleverly put together a pajama-themed jive because the violinist's guilty pleasure is wearing jammies all day. Yasss, same.

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold wowed the judges with a superhero-themed Charleston because the Hamilton star's guilty pleasure is comic books. They earned a 25.

Las Vegas resident Drew Scott's performance was obviously a highlight in light of the tragic domestic terror attack over the weekend. He said:

"I've lived in Vegas for many years. Our prayers are with you guys and we're here to support you."

He went on to perform a Argentine Tango with partner Emma Slater based on his love of true crime reality shows. The judges gave them a 23.

Tying with them was Vanessa Lachey and Alan Bersten (Maksim Chmerkovskiy was out for "personal reasons."). The two delivered a fun jazz routine inspired by Vanessa's enjoyment of a fun girls night out. Holla!

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy weren't far behind with a score of 22 after a quickstep to Tubthumping by Chumbawamb. That's definitely a song for a particular audience, LOLz!

Derek Fisher's Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air cha cha with Sharna Burgess got them a 21.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev struggled through a 50 Shades of Grey-themed Viennese Waltz that left them with a 21, too.

Frankie Muniz's love of boy bands couldn't help him get to the top of the pack with his samba to 'NSync with Witney Carson. They also got 21.

Couples Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd and Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke also finished with 21s for routines that were less than impressive.

Unfortunately for Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko, their baking-themed jazz routine fell flat and they got at 19. Eep.

Whose performance did U like best?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via ABC.]

