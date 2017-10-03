Uh Oh! DWTS's Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Partner Vanessa Lachey Are 'Miserable' & Feuding Off Camera!

Sounds like there's some drama happening behind-the-scenes of Dancing With The Stars!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy was noticeably missing from Monday's episode, leaving his partner Vanessa Lachey to dance with a sub. Host Erin Andrews announced:

"Maks is dealing with a personal issue so Alan [Bersten] is stepping in and dancing with Vanessa tonight."

An Us Weekly source shared the professional dancer wouldn't rehearse with the former MTV TRL VJ and was a no-show to rehearsals last week.

Meanwhile, another revealed the two's dancing partnership is "not going well" as "there is a lot of fighting going on behind the scenes." Elaborating, the insider spilled:

"Their personalities are very similar so they disagree about everything. They refuse to give into one another. They're playing nice for the cameras but both are miserable paired with each other."

A DWTS spokesperson assured they will be back together on next week's show, stating:

"Maks and Vanessa are returning to rehearsals and will be dancing together on next week's show."

An insider assured things were totally cool between Maks' wife Peta Murgatroyd and Vanessa's husband Nick Lachey, so at least there's that:

"Nick and Peta are totally fine. Nick is awesome. He's very laid back and sweet. Peta just goes with the flow, she's easy."

Hopefully the feuding partners can put aside their differences!

