Donald Trump Tells Those Suffering In Puerto Rico: 'I Hate To Tell You, But You've Thrown Our Budget A Little Out Of Whack'

10/03/2017

Another WTF speech from Donald Trump.

POTUS and Melania Trump arrived in Puerto Rico on Tuesday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Maria — and instead of offering his support, Trump gave himself an A+ for the response to the natural disaster while telling local leaders they have "thrown our budget a little out of whack."

He also went on to tout the 16-person death toll as low compared to the "real catastrophe" of Hurricane Katrina.

We feel ill.

Watch the cringe-worthy "speech" (below):

[Image via CNN.]

