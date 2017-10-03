Donald Trump Tells Those Suffering In Puerto Rico: 'I Hate To Tell You, But You've Thrown Our Budget A Little Out Of Whack'

Another WTF speech from Donald Trump.

POTUS and Melania Trump arrived in Puerto Rico on Tuesday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Maria — and instead of offering his support, Trump gave himself an A+ for the response to the natural disaster while telling local leaders they have "thrown our budget a little out of whack."

He also went on to tout the 16-person death toll as low compared to the "real catastrophe" of Hurricane Katrina.

We feel ill.

Related: Trump Claims Gun Law Conversations Will Be Addressed 'As Time Goes By'

Watch the cringe-worthy "speech" (below):

President Trump: "I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little our of whack" https://t.co/nDSnQPbfdq

— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 3, 2017

[Image via CNN.]

Tags: controversy, donald trump, icky icky poo, melania trump, politik, puerto rico