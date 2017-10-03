Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Vegas Tom Petty Kim K. Trump PerezTV
Home >> Wacky, Tacky & True, Politik, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Controversy >> Donald Trump Just Responded To Puerto Rico's Pleas For Help By Throwing Paper Towels At Suffering People

Donald Trump Just Responded To Puerto Rico's Pleas For Help By Throwing Paper Towels At Suffering People

10/03/2017 4:53 PM ET | Filed under: Wacky, Tacky & TruePolitikBarack ObamaDonald TrumpControversy

Donald Trump

Pretty sure Bounty can't soak up all the damage caused by Hurricane Maria, Donald Trump.

Once again proving to have the maturity of an eight-year-old, POTUS shot paper towels like a basketball into the crowd while visiting Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

Related: Late Night Hosts Demand Change After Las Vegas Mass Shooting

This all comes after he told local leaders this wasn't a "real catastrophe" and that they have "thrown our budget a little out of whack."

Needless to say, it's all pretty cringe-worthy.

Watch the underwhelming moment (below):

Barack Obama would never. And he's actually good at basketball.

no title

[Image via ABC.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Greeting Cards With Real Donald Trump Quotes!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
8 Things Trump Supporters Don't Know!
Good, Bad, & AMAZING Celebrity Fan Tattoos!
The Trump Administration -- As Game Of Thrones Characters!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Single On #NationalBoyfriendDay? Set Your Sights On These Single Stars!
Next story »
Cheer On This Runner Whose Dick & Balls Popped Out During A Marathon!
See All Comments