Donald Trump Just Responded To Puerto Rico's Pleas For Help By Throwing Paper Towels At Suffering People

Pretty sure Bounty can't soak up all the damage caused by Hurricane Maria, Donald Trump.

Once again proving to have the maturity of an eight-year-old, POTUS shot paper towels like a basketball into the crowd while visiting Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

This all comes after he told local leaders this wasn't a "real catastrophe" and that they have "thrown our budget a little out of whack."

Needless to say, it's all pretty cringe-worthy.

Watch the underwhelming moment (below):

There's video of Trump shooting paper towels into the crowd and it does not disappoint pic.twitter.com/KPfJ1AeAqk

— Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) October 3, 2017

Barack Obama would never. And he's actually good at basketball.

