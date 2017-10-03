Ellen DeGeneres Is Spreading Hope Following The Las Vegas Shooting — 'There Is A Lot More Good In The World Than There Is Bad'

Ellen DeGeneres always brings people together.

And on Tuesday's show (taped Monday), Ellen shared her hope for the future following the horrific attack in Las Vegas that has taken the lives of 59 innocent victims and injured over 515.

She did this by showcasing wonderful people that have appeared on her show. People that have done good in the world. Like the TV host said, "The world is full of amazing people. Good will always win."

We sure hope so, Ellen.

Watch the video (above) to get all the happy feels!

