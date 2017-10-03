Ellen DeGeneres Is Spreading Hope Following The Las Vegas Shooting — 'There Is A Lot More Good In The World Than There Is Bad'

Donald Trump Tells Those Suffering In Puerto Rico: 'I Hate To Tell You, But You've Thrown Our Budget A Little Out Of Whack'
Another WTF speech from Donald Trump.
POTUS and Melania Trump arrived in Puerto Rico on Tuesday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Maria -- and instead of offering his support, Trump gave himself an A+ for the response to the natural disaster while telling local leaders they have "thrown our budget a little out of whack."
He also went on to tout the 16-person death toll as low compared to the "real catastrophe" of Hurricane Katrina.
We feel ill.
Watch the cringe-worthy "speech" (below):
