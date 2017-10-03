Home Videos Photos Shop
Watch The Too Funny Moment Where Becky G Was Mistaken For A Crazed Fan At Fifth Harmony’s Argentina Concert!

10/03/2017

Poor Becky G!

Fifth Harmony's security most definitely got a talking to!

Becky G, who has been opening for the girls on their PSA tour, rushed the stage at their Buenos Aires, Argentina concert on Monday night to help out Dinah Jane, whose outfit ripped during a performance.

Unfortunately for the Power Rangers actress, she was immediately pulled off the stage by the girl group's security!

Watch the HIGHlarious moment (below)!

Thankfully, Becky had a great sense of humor about the embarrassing mix-up, tweeting out:

The ladies did end up making it up to the 20-year-old mid-concert by personally going out to bring her back on stage:

It's a moment they'll never forget!!

