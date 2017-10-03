Watch The Too Funny Moment Where Becky G Was Mistaken For A Crazed Fan At Fifth Harmony’s Argentina Concert!

Fifth Harmony's security most definitely got a talking to!

Becky G, who has been opening for the girls on their PSA tour, rushed the stage at their Buenos Aires, Argentina concert on Monday night to help out Dinah Jane, whose outfit ripped during a performance.

Unfortunately for the Power Rangers actress, she was immediately pulled off the stage by the girl group's security!

Watch the HIGHlarious moment (below)!

Thankfully, Becky had a great sense of humor about the embarrassing mix-up, tweeting out:

Dead 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

— Becky G. (@iambeckyg) October 3, 2017

Now you know I'm your number one fan @dinahjane97 ❤🙏🏽😘😂

— Becky G. (@iambeckyg) October 3, 2017

Lmao no I was telling him to go cover her booty because her outfit ripped again!

— Becky G. (@iambeckyg) October 3, 2017

My arm kinda hurt but they just doing they job. 🙏🏽 ❤️

— Becky G. (@iambeckyg) October 3, 2017

The ladies did end up making it up to the 20-year-old mid-concert by personally going out to bring her back on stage:

It's a moment they'll never forget!!

[Image via FayesVision/Apega/WENN.]

