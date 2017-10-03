Home Videos Photos Shop
Hugh Hefner Death Certificate Reveals 'Highly Resistant' E. Coli And More

We knew Hugh Hefner died of natural causes, but now we finally have a definitive cause of death.

The Blast got ahold of the Playboy founder's death certificate — which interestingly enough lists "Playboy Founder" as his "usual occupation."

According to the certificate, Hef died after cardiac arrest led to respiratory failure. The medical examiner also lists a recent e. coli (a bacterial infection) and septicemia (a toxic infection also known as blood poisoning) as contributing factors.

The e. coli was specifically described in the report as "highly resistant to antibiotics." This was likely the infection we heard about from a couple years ago which began his downward turn.

E. coli infection can be caused by consuming raw or undercooked food, contaminated water, or even close contact with a person who is infected.

Unfortunately, the M.E. could not determine the source of Hef's infection.

