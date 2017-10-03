Hugh Hefner Death Certificate Reveals 'Highly Resistant' E. Coli And More

We knew Hugh Hefner died of natural causes, but now we finally have a definitive cause of death.

The Blast got ahold of the Playboy founder's death certificate — which interestingly enough lists "Playboy Founder" as his "usual occupation."

According to the certificate, Hef died after cardiac arrest led to respiratory failure. The medical examiner also lists a recent e. coli (a bacterial infection) and septicemia (a toxic infection also known as blood poisoning) as contributing factors.

Related: Ex Barbi Benton Said Hef 'Didn't Think He Was Going To Die Anytime In The Immediate Future'

The e. coli was specifically described in the report as "highly resistant to antibiotics." This was likely the infection we heard about from a couple years ago which began his downward turn.

E. coli infection can be caused by consuming raw or undercooked food, contaminated water, or even close contact with a person who is infected.

Unfortunately, the M.E. could not determine the source of Hef's infection.

[Image via DJDM/WENN.]

Tags: cardiac arrest, death certificate, e coli, health, hugh hefner, playboy, r.i.p., sad sad, septicemia