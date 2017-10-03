Jason Aldean Begs Americans To 'Stop The Hate' Following The Tragedy In Las Vegas

Jason Aldean is understandably devastated following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

As you surely know, the country crooner was on stage performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock began raining bullets on the 22,000 person crowd. Although the Dirt Road Anthem singer already addressed the tragedy on Instagram, the hitmaker took to the picture sharing site once more to ask Americans to "come together" during this trying time.

Specifically, Aldean wrote:

"Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely [sic] don't understand why a person would want to take the life of another. "

It truly is a heartbreaking situation. He continued:

"Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we aren't Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE!"

Hear! Hear! The A-lister concluded:

"That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words i can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate!

#stopthehate #prayforlasvegas"

We honestly couldn't be prouder of Aldean for using his platform for a good cause. Be sure to take a look at his full post for yourself (below).

P.S. If you're attempting to locate a missing loved one in Vegas please call 1-866-535-5654.

