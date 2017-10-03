Jason Aldean Cancels Concerts In Wake Of Las Vegas Shooting

An appropriate decision…

As we reported, during Jason Aldean's set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night, Stephen Paddock began shooting out of his Mandalay Bay suite, killing at least 59 and injuring 527.

According to TMZ, the country star is canceling scheduled tour stops this week — in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Anaheim — out of respect for the victims.

The 40-year-old said:

"It is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost."

When he does return to the stage, Aldean believes it will be a heart-wrenching experience.

"Our first time back on stage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do — play our songs for them."

He is set to perform in Tulsa, Oklahoma on October 12.

