PHRASING! Paramount Chief Uses Unfortunate Wording To Defend Wide Release Of Jennifer Lawrence Box Office Bomb mother!

Jim Carrey Explains Just How Much Tommy Lee Jones Hated Him While Filming Batman Forever: 'The Blood Just Drained From His Face'
It's the feud we never knew we needed!
Most people think being on set with Jim Carrey would be a ball -- a crazy, what-dimension-is-he-living-in? ball.
But for Tommy Lee Jones, being on set of Batman Forever with the comedian was an absolute nightmare!
Carry has previously mentioned that he and TLJ did not get along, but he elaborated further about the drama in a new interview with Norm Macdonald.
During his appearance on Norm Macdonald Live, Carrey recalled running into Jones at a restaurant right before the two filmed their "biggest scene together" as villains The Riddler and Two-Face -- and just like a Joel Schumacher-directed Batman movie, it wasn't pretty:
[Image via Warner Bros..]