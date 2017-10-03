Jim Carrey Explains Just How Much Tommy Lee Jones Hated Him While Filming Batman Forever: 'The Blood Just Drained From His Face'

It's the feud we never knew we needed!

Most people think being on set with Jim Carrey would be a ball — a crazy, what-dimension-is-he-living-in? ball.

But for Tommy Lee Jones, being on set of Batman Forever with the comedian was an absolute nightmare!

Carry has previously mentioned that he and TLJ did not get along, but he elaborated further about the drama in a new interview with Norm Macdonald.

During his appearance on Norm Macdonald Live, Carrey recalled running into Jones at a restaurant right before the two filmed their "biggest scene together" as villains The Riddler and Two-Face — and just like a Joel Schumacher-directed Batman movie, it wasn't pretty:

"The maitre said, 'Oh, I hear you're working with Tommy Lee Jones. He's over in the corner having dinner.' I went over and I said, 'Hey Tommy, how are you doing?' and the blood just drained from his face. And he got up shaking — he must have been in mid kill me fantasy or something like that. And he went to hug me and he said, 'I hate you. I really don't like you.' And I said, 'What's the problem?' and pulled up a chair, which probably wasn't smart. And he said, 'I cannot sanction your buffoonery.'"

Ouch!

While Macdonald mused that Carrey's rising stardom was the cause of his costar's rage, the actor offered an additional take, adding:

"He might have been uncomfortable doing that work, too. That's not really his style of stuff."

But even after Carrey admitted that him being "the star" of the film was a problem for Jones, he couldn't help put gush over the veteran's talents, continuing:

"Phenomenal actor, though. Still love him."

Watch the video (below) to see Carrey's full interview:

