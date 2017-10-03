Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: Never Let You Go!

10/03/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

We really hope these two don't break up, because they make beautiful music together!

Husband/wife duo Johnnyswim are taking a modern spin on blues meets folk.

It's an intoxicating combo!

It's rootsy. It's heartful. And it's oh so pretty!

Check out First Try above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Johnnyswim!

