Beverly Hills Homeowners Tell Justin Bieber To Keep His Money & Stay The Hell Out!

Justin Bieber is not welcome in Beverly Hills!

Apparently the Sorry singer is trying to rent a house in the affluent neighborhood, but after his various feuds and legal entanglements with neighbors in the past no one wants to rent to him.

A real estate source told Page Six:

"Justin wants to rent a big estate, but many of the owners of the big Beverly Hills properties, which are for rent, have clubbed together to agree that nobody should rent to Justin."

They don't want an infamously bad neighbor moving in? Huh. Weird. The source says Justin has even tried sweetening the pot but to no avail:

"You would think that they would want the cachet of having him at their homes — and Justin is offering $100,000 a month for places that aren't anywhere near worth that. But he and his entourage have a reputation of trashing his rental homes and then being difficult where it comes to paying for the repairs."

First off, we doubt Beverly Hills homeowners could give a finely bred Pomeranian's ass about "cachet." They aren't a mall that needs extra foot traffic; the last thing residents want is fans snooping around where their kids play.

Second, it sounds like the extra rent money is likely to be offset by potential damages. So we can't really blame the owners here.

The situation has left Bieber in a bit of a bind, however, as he's been biding his time in a Beverly Hills hotel — which isn't even ideal for his neighbors there! The source says:

"So instead he's become a resident at a hotel, where the well-heeled guests have been doing double takes seeing him at breakfast on his own with his tattoos and baggy pants."

Well, if people at a hotel want to get judgmental, that's their problem. His money is just as good as theirs.

What do YOU think about homeowners keeping Justin out??

